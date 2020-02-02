The Super Bowl is finally, thankfully here.
The San Francisco 49ers will try to win their sixth championship as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Sunday night on Fox. But everyone in and around greater Philadelphia appears to be pulling for the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid, who was never able to bring home a Lombardi Trophy during his 14 seasons with the Eagles.
“He’s done everything right from his work ethic to what I call his humanity. So who wouldn’t pull for him?” former Eagles president Joe Banner told my colleague Jeff McLane.
Handling this year’s Super Bowl broadcast will be stalwarts Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who will make a bit of history by calling their sixth Super Bowl together on Fox — the most for any one network (Pat Summerall and John Madden called a total of eight Super Bowls together, but just five for CBS and three for Fox).
Buck’s father — legendary broadcaster Jack Buck — called the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance (and their only win) during Super Bowl IV on CBS back in 1970 (Joe Buck was just eight months old at the time). Amazingly, Buck didn’t even realize the coincidence until CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz mentioned it at the end of the AFC championship game between the Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans.
“I’m seeing my dad at his best. Before age set in. Before Parkinson’s took hold. Before he went through lung cancer. Before he had diabetes and a pacemaker. Even the stresses of life. I’m seeing my dad at his peak. And I didn’t know him then,” Buck told the Los Angeles Times while watching a restored version of the only Super Bowl his father every called on television.
“It’s crazy to sit in my office, turn on YouTube, and in some ways do research about the Chiefs and their Super Bowl history, and have my dad brought to life for me by people who restore this old footage,” Buck added. “I’m so thankful because they’re presenting my dad to me like he’s broadcasting last week. It’s a lot of things that are brought to a head with one click of a mouse.”
Aside from the main broadcast, one of the many distractions available to fans will be a Super Bowl watch party on Fox’s social media channels featuring Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees. The three legendary quarterbacks will be in a suite at Hard Rock Stadium watching and talking about the game alongside Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Super Bowl:
When: Sunday, Feb. 2
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.
Time: 6:30 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers, Mike Pereira)
Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin, Gene Steratore)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Since the AFC champion was designating the home team of Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs will be wearing their red home jerseys and white pants when they take the field on Sunday. The Chiefs jersey will also sport a memorial patch in honor of late owner Lamar Hunt where the Super Bowl logo is usually added.
The 49ers will be wearing their white away jerseys and gold pants, but not without a bit of controversy. Cornerback Richard Sherman revealed the team pushed the NFL to allow them to wear the retro all-white jerseys from the 1994 Super Bowl season, but the league wouldn’t gran them an exception.
Fox
Fox’s pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. with Fox Super Bowl Kickoff, hosted by Charissa Thompson and featuring analysts Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, and former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. NFL insider Peter Schrager (who also co-hosts Good Morning, Football on the NFL Network) will also join the broadcast.
Fox’s Super Bowl Pregame Show will start at 2 p.m. and run four an a half hours, right up until kickoff. Curt Menefee will host alongside analysts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson. Rob Gronkowski and Greg Olsen, who is leaving the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons and could end up calling games on Fox as an analyst, will also join the broadcast, along with NFL insider Jay Glazer.
ESPN
ESPN’s coverage begins at 10 a.m. with Postseason NFL Countdown. Philadelphia Sports Hall of Famer Suzy Kolber will host, alongside analysts Louis Riddick and Steve Young and NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. Also joining the broadcast as a guest analyst will be Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. A second crew hosted by Sam Ponder and featuring Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, and Rex Ryan will join the broadcast from South Beach.
Among the features planned is a piece called “Mamba Mentality” where several NFL players talk about their connection and admiration of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash last week. That segment is tentatively scheduled to air during the 10 a.m. hour.
NFL Network
Give the NFL Network the award for longest Super Bowl pregame show. The special eight and a half hour edition of NFL Gameday Morning begins at 9 a.m. and features four different studios. The main attraction will be Rich Eisen Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, and Steve Mariucci hosting from the field at Hard Rock Stadium.
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and former Birds defender Chris Long will join NFL Gameday Morning during the 4 p.m. hour, but the most interesting segment might be Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Ed Reed talking about the new crop of elite quarterbacks with fellow Hall of Famer and Philadelphia native Andrea Kremer.