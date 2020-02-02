- Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
- Channel: Fox
- Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
- Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app
Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Here in Philadelphia, all anyone seems to care about is whether former Eagles head coach Andy Reid will finally take home his own Lombardi Trophy. Even 94.1 WIP, which mocked and ridiculed Reid during his final season with the Birds, held an appreciation day for the former Eagles coach.
You still have to wait all day before Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo take the field, but that gives you plenty of time to take our Andy Reid quiz or read up on a few of the funky prop bets being offered for Super Bowl 54.
A typical NFL game in 2019 had more than 20 commercial breaks while delivering just 18 minutes of football action, according to FiveThirtyEight. Due to all the untimed stoppages in play, football telecasts don’t really have a specific “end time.” The Super Bowl is even tougher to predict, thanks to all those expensive commercials and a full-blown concert at halftime (headlined this year by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira).
So what time will 49ers-Chiefs actually end?
The New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII last year was a relatively quick affair, ending at 10:05 p.m. and lasting just 3 hours 35 minutes. By comparison, the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018 went on until 10:25 p.m., lasting 3 hours and 55 minutes.
Since 2010, the longest Super Bowl remains Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 between the 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, which lasted 4 hours 15 minutes due to a 34-minute blackout in the Superdome in New Orleans.
Over the past ten seasons, the average length of the Super Bowl is about 3 hours and 45 minutes. Using that measure, the game should end around 10:16 p.m. ET.
Fox had planned on cutting back the number of commercial breaks per quarter, but the network told AdAge it added more commercial time to make room for some last-minute advertisers. Back in 2015, MarketWatch estimated that more of a quarter of the Super Bowl broadcast (over one full hour) is advertisements, up from about 50 minutes during a regular-season broadcast. Any many will be long — according to Seth Winter, executive VP of sales for Fox Sports, there will be 28 long-form commercials in the broadcast (45-seconds or longer), and “many” 60-second ads.
That should give you plenty of down time to order the best guacamole takeout Philadelphia has to offer, or ponder why this year’s Super Bowl logo looks almost identical to last year’s ... and the year before that.