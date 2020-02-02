Fox had planned on cutting back the number of commercial breaks per quarter, but the network told AdAge it added more commercial time to make room for some last-minute advertisers. Back in 2015, MarketWatch estimated that more of a quarter of the Super Bowl broadcast (over one full hour) is advertisements, up from about 50 minutes during a regular-season broadcast. Any many will be long — according to Seth Winter, executive VP of sales for Fox Sports, there will be 28 long-form commercials in the broadcast (45-seconds or longer), and “many” 60-second ads.