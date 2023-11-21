Eagles are favored over Bills in Sunday’s matchup at the Linc

The Monday Night Football showdown lived up to its billing with the Eagles taking down the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch, but the Birds must pass several more tests over the next month.

First up Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field are the Buffalo Bills, who have not met high expectations this season. At 6-5, the Bills are in the thick of the playoff race, led by the dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

For the second time this season, the Eagles will wear their kelly green jerseys in Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. matchup. After they became the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl by defeating the Chiefs, the Birds enter this game as favorites.

Here’s a look at the odds ahead of the Bills-Eagles matchup.

Spread line: Eagles (-3.5) vs Chiefs Money line: Eagles (-170) vs Chiefs (+145) Over/under: 48.5

In May when the betting lines opened shortly after the NFL released its schedule, the Eagles were slim 1.5-point favorites over the Bills at FanDuel, but that line has since grown with Buffalo’s offensive struggles in recent weeks.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey before Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, with Joe Brady taking over the play-calling duties. With a small sample size, the change seemed to revive their offense, but the real test comes against a battle-tested Eagles team.

If Buffalo wants to improve its chances to make the playoffs, a win in Philadelphia will go a long way. The Bills have not won here since 1996.

Jalen Hurts becomes MVP favorite

After connecting with DeVonta Smith on a 41-yard pass to set up his go-ahead touchdown run Monday night, Jalen Hurts became the new betting favorite to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

At FanDuel on Tuesday, Hurts was trading at +250, surpassing Patrick Mahomes, who now has the third-best odds (+460). Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has the second-best odds behind Hurts, valued at +420 to win the award.

Nearly two weeks ago, Hurts had the second-best odds to win the award at FanDuel, valued at +320 during the bye week, with Mahomes as trading as the favorite (+240) to win it for the second year in a row. Hours after handing Mahomes and the Chiefs a loss in prime time, Hurts rose as the favorite at FanDuel and several other sportsbooks, including BetMGM (+250), DraftKings (+250) and Caesars (+260).