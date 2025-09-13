Birds of a feather
Eagle masks, championship belts, famous actors, and literal birds. Diehard fans brought the party to the parking lots.
Ahead of last week’s season opener at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles fans swarmed the tailgate lots outside the stadium to create the kind of scene you’ll only find in Philly. There were former players, famous actors, and fans (from across the country) showing off all sorts of Eagles paraphernalia, from big hats to big chains to ... parrots?
With the Eagles on the road in Kansas City for a Super Bowl LIX rematch, there won’t be any fans filling the lots Sunday, so why not take a look back at how Birds fans kicked off the season in style, with some of our favorite photos from tailgate lots.
» READ MORE: The Big Picture: Schwarbomb history, a Tiger sighting, an Eagles puppy, and our best sports photos of the week
» READ MORE: Eagles fans professed their love in ink after the team’s Super Bowl LIX win. These are some of our favorites.
» READ MORE: Chiefs ‘still have a bad taste in our mouth’ from Super Bowl; Patrick Mahomes says Sunday will be different