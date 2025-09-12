The Big Picture
Kyle Schwarber’s 50th home run, Tiger Woods’ appearance in Philly, and an adorable puppy in an Eagles jersey highlight our best sports photos of the week.
Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week’s selection includes Kyle Schwarber hitting his 50th home run and the Eagles hitting the practice field ahead of a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, we take a look at Tiger Woods in Philly and a dog that’s a big fan of the Birds.
» READ MORE: Kyle Schwarber trained with Ryan Howard for three years. Now, he’s chasing Howard’s Phillies home run record
» READ MORE: Harrison Bader steps into Phillies’ leadoff spot against Mets: ‘He’s got all kinds of power’
» READ MORE: The Phillies should get Trea Turner back this season. But which player will they have for the playoffs?
» READ MORE: David Murphy: Rob Thomson’s outfield wizardry makes him the National League Manager of the Year favorite
» READ MORE: A.J. Brown didn’t like his lack of targets vs. the Cowboys but was still ‘controlling the game’
» READ MORE: Cooper DeJean’s path to the end zone on his life-changing pick-six was paved by an unlikely Eagles duo