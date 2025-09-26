The Big Picture
Jordan Davis’ game-winning rumble to the end zone and the Phillies historic power surge highlight our best sports photos of the week.
Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week’s selection features a lot of winning, including Jordan Davis’ blocked field goal — and 61-yard touchdown return — to seal the Eagles’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Phillies breaking out for a team record eight home runs in their win over the Miami Marlins, and the Union showing some love after beating the New England Revolution.
