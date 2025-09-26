Skip to content

The Big Picture

Jordan Davis’ game-winning rumble to the end zone and the Phillies historic power surge highlight our best sports photos of the week.
Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis returns a game-winning blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles overcame a 19-point deficit to win, 33-26.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week’s selection features a lot of winning, including Jordan Davis’ blocked field goal — and 61-yard touchdown return — to seal the Eagles’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Phillies breaking out for a team record eight home runs in their win over the Miami Marlins, and the Union showing some love after beating the New England Revolution.

