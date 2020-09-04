This training camp was pivotal for Jones. Entering his fourth season in the league, the cornerback hasn’t been able to stay healthy and prove he’s capable of realizing the upside the team saw when it took him in the second round of the 2017 draft. Jones went into camp with an outside chance at earning a starting cornerback spot and the presumption that he’d have at least one more season to reverse course. Now, he finds himself on the roster bubble, hoping his potential outweighs his production.