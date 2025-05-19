Jason Kelce, Charles Barkley, more former Philly athletes to play in American Century Championship

The American Century Championship is one of golf’s most star-studded events — and it doesn’t involve any professional golfers.

The charity tournament has been played for 35 straight years at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, and a number of Philly’s most famous faces will be teeing off in July.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce, reigning champion of the tournament’s long drive competition, will be returning in 2025, alongside his brother, Travis Kelce, who had the longest drive in 2023.

Golf is Kelce’s new postretirement hobby. Earlier in May, Kelce crowdsourced some advice on his swing and played a round with the professionals at the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club during the pro-am.

Former Sixer Charles Barkley is a regular at the American Century Championship, and former Phillies Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, and Shane Victorino will also be competing at the event. Philadelphian and Utley superfan Rob McElhenney is also slated to participate.

Since 1990, the tournament has raised over $8 million for various charities and nonprofits. Golfers compete for a $750,000 purse, and many golfers donate their winnings to a charity of their choosing. The event will air live on Peacock from July 11-13, on the Golf Channel on July 11, and on NBC for the final two days of the event, July 12-13. More participants are set to be announced.