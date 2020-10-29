So, revenge is on the menu, and sitting at the head of the table for the Falcons is new head coach Raheem Morris. Even with that disturbing 23-22 last-second loss to the Lions last week, it seems as if the Falcons are all-in for Morris. They crushed the Vikings in his first game, 40-23, and shoulda beaten Detroit. One thing Atlanta does well is cover on the road. They’ve been BIG money, covering six of the last seven away from the ATL, and Double J — Julio Jones — is back. He was a no-go in the first game, but was a huge weapon for Matt Ryan last week, grabbing 8 balls for 97 yards. He was even better against Minny, snatching another 8 for 137 yards. So, two weeks, 16 catches for 234 yards. You can understand why Matty Ice and the offense is at a WHOLE other level with Jones. Todd Gurley rumbled for 121 yards in the game against the Panthers, and last week, the Saints gashed the Panthers for 138.