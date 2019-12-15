LANDOVER, Md. – It took until his junior season of college ball, at the University of Pittsburgh, before Avonte Maddox acquired the short-term memory loss that every good defensive back must possess. Before then, at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, through his first two years at Pitt, a bad moment would irritate him, like a bug bite on his brain, for the remainder of a game, and it would affect his play. Can’t get beat deep again. Can’t let him catch it in front of me again. Only in time, only with experience, he said, did he learn “there’s more plays to be made, and I’m on to the next one.”