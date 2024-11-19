Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick praises surging Eagles: ‘They’re going to be tough to deal with’

The Eagles are 8-2 and sit near the top of the NFC standings after winning their sixth straight game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

The Birds are so good that even Cowboys superfan and former Fox Sports talk show host Skip Bayless thinks they’re winning the Super Bowl.

But it’s not just the fans. Former longtime New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick also praised the Birds on his podcast, Let’s Go, which runs on SiriusXM every Monday, for the improvements they’ve made during their winning streak.

“They haven’t turned the ball over as much offensively. They’ve gotten some people back. They’re a little healthier now, especially on the offensive line,” Belichick said. “Defensive line’s getting into a good rotation. Their young DBs are playing better. The communication on the defense has been improved. This will be a big test for ‘em next week, going out to the Rams. …

“If Philadelphia can keep it rolling, looks like Philadelphia and Detroit have right now the two strongest teams, two strongest records, are in control of their division. If the Eagles keep moving in a good, smooth direction like they are, they’re going to be tough to deal with.”

Some Birds fans are likely still traumatized from the crash landing after the Eagles’ 10-1 start last season. But the Eagles are improving each week, are in the top five of most power rankings, and have the support of the professionals. It’s time to believe.

