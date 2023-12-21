The Eagles have a ‘Giant killer’ in Boston Scott — and his odds to score vs. New York are soaring

Known as a “Giant killer” for his performances against New York in the past, Eagles running back Boston Scott is drawing huge action in the touchdown prop market at several sportsbooks ahead of Monday’s game.

With just 16 carries for 78 rushing yards so far in 2023, Scott is on pace to have a career-low output in a season since joining the Eagles in 2018. However, it hasn’t stopped bettors from believing Scott will score a touchdown in the Christmas Day matchup with the Giants.

A wager for Scott to score an “any-time-touchdown” is one of many prop bets that are featured every week at online sportsbooks. Essentially, all Scott has to do is find the end zone, whether it’s a rushing or receiving touchdown, at some point during the game.

On X, the former Twitter, bettors have already began placing bets on Scott to score against the Giants at the Linc. With odds previously as high as +4300 at FanDuel, Scott to score a touchdown on Monday is now listed at +310 at the sportsbook.

In eight career games against the Giants, Scott has scored 10 touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving) according to StatMuse, recording at least one TD in every matchup.

“The book is hoping that Boston Scott’s dominance vs. the Giants comes to an end this week as he is by far the most popular Anytime Touchdown Scorer bet this week,” a FanDuel trader said of the prop market in an email. “He has scored a touchdown in every game he has played vs. the Giants in his career and the book needs that streak to end on Christmas.”

At DraftKings, Scott is listed at +500 to score an anytime touchdown; ESPN BET has him listed at +325. With D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell taking most of the snaps out of the backfield, Scott has just 46 offensive snaps this season.

The Eagles are 11.5-point favorites at FanDuel ahead of the matchup with the Giants.