Who is Bryce Huff? Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles’ new edge rusher.

A lot of the hype from the opening day of Eagles free agency belonged to former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who signed a big three-year deal.

But as former Eagle Chris Long posted on X, Barkley might not even have been Howie Roseman and the Birds’ best signing of the day.

That’s because the Eagles also added edge rusher Bryce Huff on a three-year contract. Here are a few things you need to know about Huff …

Bryce Huff’s stats

Here are some of Bryce Huff’s stats from his career-best 2023 season:

10 sacks 29 tackles, 19 solo 10 tackles for losses 21 quarterback hits 480 defensive snaps

Before last season, however, Huff never recorded more than 3½ sacks in a season.

But according to beat writer EJ Smith, Huff’s advanced metrics are even better:

[Huff] has even better advanced numbers, ranking eighth in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate metric, which measures how often a rusher beats his block within 2.5 seconds. Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick ranked seventh in the metric. According to Next Gen Stats, Huff led the league in pressure rate among edge rushers with at least 250 snaps, just ahead of Cowboys star Micah Parsons albeit with significantly fewer snaps played. EJ Smith

Bryce Huff vs. Josh Sweat vs. Haason Reddick

Huff played a rotational role for the Jets in 2023, playing fewer than half of the team’s defensive snaps, but he still put up comparable numbers to Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat.

HUFF REDDICK SWEAT Snaps HUFF 480 REDDICK 862 SWEAT 828 Tackles (solo) HUFF 29 (19) REDDICK 38 (29) SWEAT 43 (30) Tackles for loss HUFF 10 REDDICK 13 SWEAT 7 QB hits HUFF 21 REDDICK 23 SWEAT 23 Sacks HUFF 10 REDDICK 11 SWEAT 6.5

As Smith wrote, the decision to sign Huff is the latest indication that the Eagles could look to move on from either Sweat or Reddick.

The Eagles’ decision to sign Huff further signals the inevitability that either Josh Sweat or Reddick will be traded at some point this offseason. The Eagles are fielding trade calls for Sweat, according to league sources, and gave Reddick permission to seek a trade a month ago as both players enter the final year of their respective contracts. Each player dropped off considerably during the team’s late-season collapse and strayed from the defensive structure, something that left the organization dissatisfied with the duo going into the offseason. EJ Smith

Bryce Huff’s contract

Huff reportedly will sign a three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million in guaranteed money, according to Bleacher Report. The contract will be the largest deal ever for an undrafted player.

Bryce Huff’s height and weight

Huff checks in at 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds.

Bryce Huff highlights

Here’s a quick sack compilation from 2023 to give you a better idea of what to expect:

If that’s not enough, here are some more of his top moments from 2023.

Bryce Huff’s injury history

As an undrafted rookie, Huff played in 14 games in 2020. He played in just nine games in 2021 due to a back injury, but followed that up with another 14 games in 2022. Last season, Huff appeared in all 17 games for the Jets.

Where did Bryce Huff go to college?

Huff played college football at Memphis from 2016-19, and was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was second-team all-AAC in his junior and senior years, and racked up 18 sacks and 39½ tackles for losses during his college career.