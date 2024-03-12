Who is Bryce Huff? Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles’ new edge rusher.
The Eagles added the undrafted defensive end from the Jets on the first day of free agency. But who is he?
A lot of the hype from the opening day of Eagles free agency belonged to former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who signed a big three-year deal.
But as former Eagle Chris Long posted on X, Barkley might not even have been Howie Roseman and the Birds’ best signing of the day.
That’s because the Eagles also added edge rusher Bryce Huff on a three-year contract. Here are a few things you need to know about Huff …
» READ MORE: Source: Eagles agree to terms with Bryce Huff, adding a free-agent edge rusher
Bryce Huff’s stats
Here are some of Bryce Huff’s stats from his career-best 2023 season:
10 sacks
29 tackles, 19 solo
10 tackles for losses
21 quarterback hits
480 defensive snaps
Before last season, however, Huff never recorded more than 3½ sacks in a season.
But according to beat writer EJ Smith, Huff’s advanced metrics are even better:
Bryce Huff vs. Josh Sweat vs. Haason Reddick
Huff played a rotational role for the Jets in 2023, playing fewer than half of the team’s defensive snaps, but he still put up comparable numbers to Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat.
As Smith wrote, the decision to sign Huff is the latest indication that the Eagles could look to move on from either Sweat or Reddick.
» READ MORE: Sources: Eagles receiving trade inquires for defensive end Josh Sweat, who could depart with Haason Reddick
Bryce Huff’s contract
Huff reportedly will sign a three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million in guaranteed money, according to Bleacher Report. The contract will be the largest deal ever for an undrafted player.
Bryce Huff’s height and weight
Huff checks in at 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds.
Bryce Huff highlights
Here’s a quick sack compilation from 2023 to give you a better idea of what to expect:
If that’s not enough, here are some more of his top moments from 2023.
Bryce Huff’s injury history
As an undrafted rookie, Huff played in 14 games in 2020. He played in just nine games in 2021 due to a back injury, but followed that up with another 14 games in 2022. Last season, Huff appeared in all 17 games for the Jets.
Where did Bryce Huff go to college?
Huff played college football at Memphis from 2016-19, and was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was second-team all-AAC in his junior and senior years, and racked up 18 sacks and 39½ tackles for losses during his college career.