Nick Sirianni’s antics, Tom Brady’s bias, and other highlights from the Eagles-Bucs broadcast

The Eagles let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back into Sunday’s game after taking a commanding lead in the first half. It could have led to yet another entry in the long line of bad results at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

But the Birds managed to avoid being on the other side of an epic comeback with a critical fourth-down stop with less than a minute left, securing a 31-25 road win to remain undefeated.

If you want to relive the win, here’s the best and worst from Sunday’s broadcast:

Special teams

Right after Cameron Latu blocked the Bucs’ first punt, which Sydney Brown returned for a touchdown, Nick Sirianni sprinted right past sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi.

“I told you! I told you!” Sirianni yelled as he ran by, but Rinaldi said he wasn’t quite sure to what exactly he was referencing.

The Birds’ special teams unit is quickly establishing itself as one of the best in football. Maybe that’s what Sirianni was trying to tell us.

Taunting … again

Cooper DeJean tackled running back Rachaad White well short of the marker to force third down in the first quarter … and then stepped right over him, earning a 15-yard penalty.

Curbing taunting has been a big emphasis for the NFL this season, and with the rules, the “Allen Iverson step-over,” as Kevin Burkhardt called it, is one of the first things to get flagged.

“I had a lot of people step over me when they sacked me, and I had a lot of urges to just fire my right arm up there where the sun doesn’t shine,” Tom Brady joked.

Shade

The Eagles spent a lot of time pregame planning how best to manage the heat, including coming down a day early and bringing their own portable shades, which became a source of fascination for Brady and Burkhardt during the game.

“The Eagles came prepared with their own shades and people who hold the shades,” Burkhardt said. “I feel like the shoulders would be tired after a while holding those guys up.”

Said Brady: “That is a heavy task. Right over your shoulders like that the whole game. You are on shade duty. You’re shading us the whole game.”

“You’re going to get some sun, but the players won’t be, but that helps,” Burkhardt joked, although it did look like the people holding the shade also tucked themselves under the shade.

What clock?

As the final seconds dripped down in the first half, the game clock suddenly disappeared from the score bug, leaving Burkhardt to fill in for the audience watching at home that the Bucs had “about 30 seconds” left to play.

Feels like having the clock on the screen is a little important, but, according to the broadcast, the 91-degree heat was messing with their ability to show the time, down, and distance. Crazy.

Once the Eagles returned from the half, there was a new game clock with a noticeably different font, but still no down and distance except the one projected on the field.

Sirianni vs. Baker

You expect the trash talk from the players on the field. But even Sirianni was getting into it with Bucs players from the sideline.

After the Eagles stopped the Bucs on fourth down in their first drive of the second half, the cameras caught Sirianni jawing at Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield from the sideline.

On the next drive, Mayfield threw a 77-yard touchdown to Emeka Egbuka, so, unfortunately for the Eagles, it may have backfired.

Tom Brady’s tie

Tom, why the white tie? It’s slightly gray, I guess, but with no suit jacket, it makes no sense. This is not a first communion, this is a football game.

Speaking of Brady, there have been concerns about conflicts of interest with the Las Vegas Raiders, of whom he is a minority owner, but he appeared to show a level of bias toward the Bucs, from whom he retired and won his final Super Bowl. Just listen to him cheering for this Mayfield run. It was a great run, but come on.

He did have a funny line about Bucky Irving’s running style: “He is so twitchy that if he had Doritos under his heels, they’d never break.”