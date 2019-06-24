Rollins isn’t the only member of the 2008 Phillies World Series team who has ended up on television. In February, former first baseman Ryan Howard was hired by ESPN as an analyst for shows like SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight. Earlier this month, Chase Utley made his debut as a studio analyst in Los Angeles, where he predictably trashed the Mets and talked about the Philadelphia sports media. Utley’s next studio spot on SportsNet LA will be Tuesday, when the Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.