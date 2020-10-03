No one wants to hear this, of course, because Wentz had that marvelous 2017 season and those terrific final four games last season. Because he was drafted high enough and has been good enough often enough to have established the highest of expectations for himself, and he’s not meeting those expectations now. Because the Eagles won the Super Bowl without him, after rising to become the NFL’s best team with him, and somehow that fact leaves him diminished in people’s eyes. And because, to PG-13-ize Ed Harris' line in Glengarry Glen Ross, too many analysts and fans nowadays have the memory of a freaking fly.