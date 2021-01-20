They also show what the Eagles stand to gain by convincing Wentz that his future within the organization is, at the very least, within his control. Even if they are skeptical that Wentz can beat out Hurts, they aren’t operating in bad faith by allowing him to think that he can. In reality, they probably don’t know for sure. It simply makes sense to give Wentz every opportunity show that he can fix the mechanical things that need fixing, that his issues with Pederson were a matter of fit rather than personality flaw, that a different coach can create a scheme that enables him to thrive. Even if they end up concluding that Hurts is the better choice for the long run, Wentz’s trade value can only improve between now and August, when there will be plenty of rosters that do not have Hurts or anything close. The Eagles will have more cap flexibility to accommodate a trade or release. It just makes sense.