Jeffrey Lurie and his henchmen interviewed McDaniels all day Sunday in Florida, which was a lousy way for McDaniels to spend a winter Sunday in Florida, but we do what we must. Lurie & Co. seem to realize that this man is the prize of the 2021 coaching market. Reluctance to hire McDaniels, a six-time Super Bowl winner, is like turning down marriage to Scarlett Johansson because she stood up some weirdo in Indiana three years ago. (That’s what McDaniels did.)