The Eagles haven’t been very good when they’ve gone for it on fourth down this season. They entered the game with the sixth-lowest fourth-down success rate in the league. Nevertheless, facing a fourth-and-2 at their own 48 early in the fourth quarter, Doug Pederson chose to once again go for it, only to have Carson Wentz’s quick pass to Dallas Goedert batted by Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright. Trailing 20-9 later in the fourth quarter, Pederson went for it on fourth-and-4 at the Seattle 15. Wentz threw his second red-zone interception in as many games.