Before the Eagles faced the Seahawks Monday night, they brought edge rusher Genard Avery back from injured reserve and added tight end Caleb Wilson from the practice squad. Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill once again was brought up for the game, this time as a COVID-19 replacement.
Avery had been out since suffering an elbow injury in the first Eagles meeting with the Giants, back on Oct. 22.
The Eagles’ inactives were unremarkable: third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, safety/special teams gunner Rudy Ford (hamstring), right tackle Lane Johnson, who is headed for IR with an ankle injury, and two rookies -- running back Jason Huntley and wide receiver Quez Watkins.
The Eagles hope to get tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) back from injured reserve for their Sunday game at Green Bay.