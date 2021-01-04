As teammates warmed up, quarterback Carson Wentz walked around the soggy Lincoln Financial Field surface before Sunday night’s game in a midnight green windbreaker, black mask, white cap and black sweatpants. He stopped and chatted with tight end Zach Ertz, with no one watching except a few reporters in the press box and some sodden cardboard cutouts of fans.
Was this Wentz’s last appearance at the Linc? It seems likely, given the report Sunday from ESPN’s Craig Mortensen that said Wentz will request a trade, because he feels his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is irreparably damaged, five seasons after the Eagles traded up twice to draft him second overall. Especially since neither Wentz nor his representatives responded to the report.
Wentz’s name highlighted the list of the Eagles’ inactives Sunday night, a list that included wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, running back Miles Sanders, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers, defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Michael Jacquet and left tackle Jordan Mailata.
When the Eagles brought Jackson back in 2019 it seemed like a decent move to restore explosiveness to the offense, even though Jackson’s recent seasons had been at least slightly diminished by injuries. But Jackson, now 34, ended up playing only eight games of a possible 32. The Eagles are expected to move on; they will incur a dead cap charge of $5 million or so for 2021, but that would only be half of what Jackson would count for if he were on the roster.
Jackson last week moved into third place in the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list, with 6,512, surpassing Mike Quick’s 6,464. His final two seasons, he had 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.