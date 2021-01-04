When the Eagles brought Jackson back in 2019 it seemed like a decent move to restore explosiveness to the offense, even though Jackson’s recent seasons had been at least slightly diminished by injuries. But Jackson, now 34, ended up playing only eight games of a possible 32. The Eagles are expected to move on; they will incur a dead cap charge of $5 million or so for 2021, but that would only be half of what Jackson would count for if he were on the roster.