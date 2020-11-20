The Browns have been in the NFL’s intensive protocols for two weeks, as a staff member tested positive and several players have served quarantine time because of close contacts. But Garrett was being held out of practice this week as a precaution, because he wasn’t feeling well. Until Friday, there was no indication that he would have to miss the game. The Browns then announced that a player had tested positive, but did not name him. Then they placed Garrett on the list. The NFL Network reported that his was the positive test.