The Eagles will learn their opponent in the NFC championship game tonight when the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Because the Birds are the NFC’s top playoff seed, the game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, regardless of the opponent. The Eagles went 1-1 against the Cowboys during the regular season, but haven’t faced the 49ers since the 2021 season, when San Francisco’s defense held Jalen Hurts and the Birds offense to just 11 points.

Calling the Cowboys-49ers game is Fox’s new top broadcast booth, with features play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. They’ll also call the NFC championship game next week, and Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

It’s unclear how long Burkhardt and Olsen will be paired. Waiting in the wings is seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, who signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to call games for Fox once he retires. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs last week by the Cowboys, and he hasn’t announced a decision about his future, though most NFL pundits predict he’ll return to the NFL next season.

Regardless who’s calling the game, the winner should end up an underdog against the Eagles following their 38-7 rout of the New York Giants Saturday night, according to Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.

“The town probably will worry about whoever wins Sunday’s other divisional matchup, whether it’s San Francisco or Dallas. That worry might be warranted,” Hayes wrote. “But hope should dominate. The Eagles are the best team in the NFC. They should play in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s Cowboys-49ers divisional round playoff game:

Cowboys (No. 3) at 49ers (No. 2)

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic, Ed Werder) Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires authentication), fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream (all require a subscription) Mobile: NFL+ (requires subscription) Referee: Bill Vinovich

What game airs before Cowboys-49ers?

At 3 p.m., the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills, the first time the two teams have faced off since cornerback Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of their Week 16 matchup. Fortunately, Hamlin has made remarkable strides during his recovery over the past few weeks, and visited his teammates at the Bills facility several times this week, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Bengals-Bills is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. Eastern on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game next weekend after their 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

If the Bengals defeat the Bills, the AFC championship game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. But if the Bills win, the game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where over 50,000 tickets have already been pre-sold.

And if the Chiefs win one more game, it could set up a potential Super Bowl between head coach Andy Reid and the team that fired him more that 10 years ago. Remarkably, it’ll be the 10th time a team coached by Reid has made it to the championship game in 24 seasons as an NFL head coach.

Media coverage

On the NFL Network, pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. with NFL GameDay Morning, hosted by Rich Eisen alongside analysts Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport will provide live updates throughout the afternoon.

ESPN will air Postseason NFL Countdown at 10 a.m., featuring Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan. Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will provide live updates.

Coverage on CBS begins at 2 p.m. with The NFL Today, with James Brown, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson. CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones will provide updates.

Fox NFL Sunday airs at 6 p.m., featuring Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, and Jay Glazer.

Remaining playoff schedule

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Bills: 3 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andews, Tom Rinaldi) Cowboys at 49ers: 6:30 p.m., CBS (Jm Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFC championship game: Cowboys/49ers at Eagles, 3 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andews, Tom Rinaldi) AFC championship game: Bengals/Bills vs. Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., CBS (Jm Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Sunday, Feb. 12