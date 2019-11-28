One thing Eagles fans can be thankful for on Thursday is the chance to root against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
Birds fans took over the famed Anchor Bar in Buffalo last month, but now they’ll join the so-called Bills Mafia when the Bills (8-3) face off against the Cowboys (6-5) at 4:30 p.m. The Eagles are basically two games back from the Cowboys, and have to at least be tied with Dallas heading into their Week 16 matchup at the Linc three days before Christmas for a real shot at winning the division.
The good news? According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Cowboys haven’t won a Thanksgiving game against a team with a winning percentage as good as the Bills’ (.727) since 1999, losing four straight games. And Dak Prescott will have to contend with a Bills defense that has allowed just 184.3 passing yards per game.
Returning to Dallas to call the game on CBS will be former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who was terrific alongside Jim Nantz calling Eagles-Patriots a few weeks back (and won’t be asked about cheesesteaks in “Jerry World”). This will be Romo’s second Cowboys game of the season, and comes as owner Jerry Jones has publicly put pressure on embattled head coach Jason Garrett “to get it done.”
The other two games don’t hold much interest from the Eagles perspective, but hey, it’s football, so we’ll be watching. Fox’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the day’s biggest snoozer, the 12:30 p.m. matchup between the Bears (5-6) and the Lions (3-7-1), who will be starting undrafted quarterback David Blough as Detroit sports radio hosts have called all week for fans to boycott the game. Chicago is technically ahead of Philadelphia in the wild-card hunt, but that’s an unlikely avenue to the playoffs for the Birds with the Vikings currently holding the final wild-card spot at 8-3.
The evening game features Drew Brees and the high-flying Saints (9-2) taking on the disappointing Falcons (3-8) in a rematch of last year’s Thanksgiving nightcap. But the most interesting angle might be NBC’s broadcast booth, which for the second turkey day in a row will give Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth the night off in favor of a three-man booth featuring Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, and Rodney Harrison (who jinxed Brees last year). The trio were solid last season, with the only real mockable moment being Harrison’s reveal that his favorite Thanksgiving dish is ... potato salad.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream all three Thanksgiving NFL games:
Time: 12:30 p.m. kickoff
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free seven-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: Westwood One via 94.1 WIP (Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker, Hub Arkush)
Referee: Jerome Boger
Time: 4:30 p.m. kickoff
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Streaming: fuboTV (free seven-day trial), CBS ALL Access, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: Westwood One via 94.1 WIP (John Sadak, James Lofton, Scott Kaplan)
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free seven-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: Westwood One via 94.1 WIP (Brandon Gaudin, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin)
Referee: Shawn Smith