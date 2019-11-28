The other two games don’t hold much interest from the Eagles perspective, but hey, it’s football, so we’ll be watching. Fox’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the day’s biggest snoozer, the 12:30 p.m. matchup between the Bears (5-6) and the Lions (3-7-1), who will be starting undrafted quarterback David Blough as Detroit sports radio hosts have called all week for fans to boycott the game. Chicago is technically ahead of Philadelphia in the wild-card hunt, but that’s an unlikely avenue to the playoffs for the Birds with the Vikings currently holding the final wild-card spot at 8-3.