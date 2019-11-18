Romo’s knack for correctly predicting plays is part of his larger ability and enthusiasm to educate viewers without leaning on football jargon. One great example came in the third quarter, when Romo walked viewers though a scene on the sideline involving Tom Brady and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels designing a play on the fly. Judging by the conversations, Romo said it appeared they were putting together a pass play to a running back. Once again he was proven right, with the Patriots gaining a first down on an a 11-yard pass to running back James White.