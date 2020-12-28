Given the injuries to the Eagles’ secondary, Schwartz could do only so much to slow down the Dallas passing game. Fletcher Cox left the game in the second quarter with what the Eagles called a stinger, and they were already without Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. So the idea of blitzing Dalton repeatedly in the hopes of overwhelming him with a pass rush didn’t have a great chance of working. It might have been their only hope, though, and considering the results with Schwartz standing pat and hoping his scout-team secondary’s coverage would hold up, would it have been that bad to try?