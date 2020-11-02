Third quarterback Nate Sudfeld was the only healthy Eagles inactive for Sunday night’s game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. As was reported earlier in the day, right tackle Lane Johnson was inactive with knee and ankle injuries; as recently as Friday, it seemed Johnson would try to play. Jordan Mailata will start in Johnson’s place, after playing the past four games at left tackle, in place of Jason Peters, who has recovered from his toe injury.
Defensive tackle Raequan Williams was active for his NFL debut, after having been activated from the practice squad on Saturday. Williams wore No. 61.
Also inactive Sunday were Alshon Jeffery (calf), Miles Sanders (knee), Cre’Von LeBlanc (quad), Craig James (hamstring), and Jack Driscoll (ankle).
Dallas deactivated quarterback Andy Dalton, who was concussed last week and did not make the trip to Philadelphia.