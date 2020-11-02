The Eagles sacked rookie Ben DiNucci just three times, but forced critical fumbles on two of them. Brandon Graham forced the first one in the first quarter when he hit DiNucci from behind and knocked the ball loose at the Philadelphia 17-yard line, spoiling a potential Dallas scoring drive. The second one, on a blitz by linebacker T.J. Edwards on a third-and-6 at the Philadelphia 20 in the fourth quarter, not only killed a potential Cowboys scoring drive, but was responsible for the Eagles' game-clinching touchdown when safety Rodney McLeod picked up the loose ball and returned it 53 yards for a score.