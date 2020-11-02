Carson Wentz turned the ball over three times in the first half, and then he opened the second half with an interception. But this is the NFC East, so the Eagles won anyway, 23-9, at Lincoln Financial Field in one of the most inelegant efforts ever foisted upon a national TV audience.
On the deciding play, the Eagles finally drove home an advantage that should have been so overwhelming as to push them ahead by several touchdowns, but they were leading only 15-9, and Dallas was driving, behind seventh-round rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci, in his first NFL start.
Third-and-6 from the Eagles' 21, linebacker T.J. Edwards, in his first game back from a three-game hamstring absence, blew through the middle on a blitz and slammed into DiNucci’s midsection, separating the rookie from the ball.
At one point, Vinny Curry seemed to have it, lying on the ground, but the ball was wriggling around, Dallas guard Connor Williams swatting at it. It squirted free and away from the pile, and Rodney McLeod saw it and picked it up.
Several Cowboys seemed to think the whistle had blown, but it had not. McLeod ran 53 yards for his first touchdown since 2015, when he played for the Rams. With 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining and a 12-point lead against an offense that did not score a touchdown all evening, that really was it.
Dallas, pinned deep, took an intentional safety to set up an onside kick that failed.
For uncomfortably long stretches of the second and third quarters, the Eagles seemed intent on bumbling into their bye week off a season-defining loss; Wentz and Doug Pederson made this game against a 2-5 (now 2-6) team, starting its third-string quarterback, a lot harder than it needed to be.
The Eagles, now 3-4-1 but not exactly rolling, took the lead for good late in the third quarter, the first time they’d pieced together a normal-looking drive since their second possession of the game.
On third-and-3 from the Dallas 9, Wentz hit Travis Fulgham in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown that gave the home team a 15-9 lead, after Wentz and Jalen Reagor connected on a two-point conversion play.
DiNucci did not look overwhelmed on the first drive of the game, in which the Dallas coaching staff showed it had an idea of what to do against the Eagles. The Cowboys took a 3-0 lead on a 49-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal. The key play on a nine-play, 47-yard drive was a 19-yard double-reverse.
The Eagles' first series was a disaster, as has too often been the case. After a 19-yard Boston Scott run, Jordan Mailata, making his first start at right tackle, with Lane Johnson battling knee and ankle injuries, completely whiffed on DeMarcus Lawrence, and Wentz was sacked.
The next snap, Wentz couldn’t find a receiver, was trying to buy time as Dallas Goedert left the blocking corps late for a dump-off, and Wentz seemed oblivious to the pressure of safety Donovan Wilson. Wilson sacked Wentz, knocked the ball out of his passing hand just before they hit the ground, then recovered the fumble. It was Wentz’s 13th turnover of the season, and a really bad omen.
But Brandon Graham saved the day, or at least the moment, as he has done a time or two over the years. Second-and-goal from the Eagles' 7, he sacked DiNucci, forced a fumble, and recovered it at the 17.
Wentz then drove the Eagles 83 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead touchdown. He rolled right from the Dallas 2 and found Reagor, who waved the ball over the pylon for his first NFL touchdown. Reagor was playing for the first time since Week 2, when he suffered a broken thumb against the Rams.
When the Eagles got the ball back – DiNucci looked incapable of doing anything with it – they drove into Dallas territory, and then the wheels fell off. Wentz danced around a while before throwing the ball away on third- and-4 from the Dallas 45. Then they went for it on fourth down. Wentz was hit and fumbled again.
Dallas “drove” 15 yards in six plays for another field goal.
At this point, the Eagles' stumbling and bumbling was merely annoying. It quickly cascaded toward egregious, and barreled right on through to unfathomable, without a stop.
Doug Pederson felt the need to call a third-down double-reverse, against the team giving up the most points per game in the NFL. It didn’t work. Dallas still couldn’t move the ball, and the Eagles got it back. They got to the Cowboys' 34. Wentz lofted a bomb to the end zone to Reagor. Dallas corner Trevon Diggs made an amazing interception. No Eagles points.
But Dallas again was inept. The Eagles got the ball back with 1:43 remaining in the first half. Fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 44, with a little less than a minute remaining, they elected to let the clock run to 32 seconds before calling a timeout in order to leave as little time as possible if they didn’t make it. Why not just sneak Wentz, then call the timeout, and keep about 20 seconds to, say, try to score a touchdown?
Wentz’s fourth-down pass did not connect with Fulgham. The Cowboys still had time to go 14 yards in five plays, setting up the 59-yard Zuerlein field goal that sneaked over the crossbar, giving Dallas a 9-7 halftime lead.
At halftime, Wentz was 8-for-16 for 81 yards, three sacks, an interception, two lost fumbles and a touchdown, for a 59.6 passer rating, negligibly better than DiNucci’s 7-for-17 for 67 yards and a 52.8 passer rating.