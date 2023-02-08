Damar Hamlin makes a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl

PHOENIX — You never know what big name is going to drop in at the Super Bowl. In the 57 years of football’s grandest game we’ve seen crooners and rappers, movie stars and ex-cons, models and billionaires and Kardashians, too.

Occasionally, someone pops in that matters. That happened around 3 p.m. EST Wednesday at the NFL Players Association press conference in the Super Bowl LVII media center.

Damar Hamlin took the stage.

Yes, that Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin is the Buffalo Bills cornerback who suffered cardiac arrest on the field Jan. 2 after a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Players knelt and prayed and wept as medical staff scrambled to resuscitate him. His recovery and rehab led fans to donate more than $9 million to his toy and back-to-school drive, which had its genesis in 2020 at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa. The effort grew to a GoFundMe page that hoped to raise $2,500.

The fundraiser won Hamlin the 2022 Alan Page Community Service Award, and he astonished a room of journalists when he showed up to accept it.

There was a smattering of stunned applause as Hamlin, in the flesh, strode out from behind the makeshift curtained stage wearing a red suit, white shirt, and white sneakers. Several family members accompanied him. He listened to a videotaped message from Page, now a retired Minnesota Supreme Court judge who did not attend the event, then offered a few remarks.

“First and foremost I just want to say, ‘Thank you.’ Just want to thank God for being here,” he said.

That was an understatement.

“One of my favorite quotes is, ‘It’s a blessing to be a blessing,’ “ Hamlin said. “With that said, I plan to never take this position for granted.”

Hamlin looked good. Normal. His appearance underscored the statement Wednesday on Sirius-XM from an NFPLA doctor:

“Damar Hamlin will play professional football again.”

When?

The doctor didn’t say. Neither did Hamlin. He posed a few seconds for pictures, then was escorted off the stage by security.

Hamlin’s appearance in Phoenix fueled speculation that he will have a role in the Super Bowl presentation Sunday night when the Eagles play the Chiefs. His story has become a rallying point for the NFL -- the Bills wore his No. 3 as a patch on their uniforms in the playoffs and NFL personnel wore “Love for Damar” gear all last month. It’s become a fundraiser, too. His “Did We Win?” T-shirts -- his first question upon regaining consciousness at the hospital -- will benefit first responders.

Was getting him to appear in Phoenix complicated? Were there health issues involved in his traveling?

“We would have moved heaven and Earth to get him here,” said NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

So, did they?

Smith refused to answer.

Hamlin was one of five finalists, who included Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Commanders offensive lineman Charles Leno, Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Smith’s introductory remarks crystalized how Hamlin’s injury affected the NFL community”

“He’s not only a person who reminds us how dangerous this game is, but also the spirit, the love, the joy, the fraternity of people who play this game.”