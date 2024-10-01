Eagles’ Darius Slay addresses his recent social media posts: ‘That’s not me, that’s not my character’

It’s been a long couple of days for Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. After the Eagles’ blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Slay became the center of attention on social media after posting a controversial tweet after the game, followed by an appearance on the Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons’ podcast.

After the Birds’ 33-16 loss, Slay took to social media — as many do now — but instead of taking accountability for the loss, he reminded fans of his greatness, in a now-deleted post on X.

Slay recently addressed the drama on his latest Big Play Slay podcast episode.

“I will take accountability for posting my stats like that,” Slay said. “I should not have done that, but y’all got under my skin, I’m not going to lie. Y’all got under my skin for the first time. Because I put a lot of work into this, man. I train my [butt] off, work my [butt] off and try to be the best role model and leader I can be.

“Y’all was just attacking the dude. I got in my feelings a little bit, so I apologize to Eagles fans. From the bottom of my heart, that won’t happen again. I do take accountability for my wrong. That was wrong for me doing that. That was kind of a selfish act a little bit. That’s not me, that’s not my character.”

But his post after the game wasn’t the only incident that upset Eagles fans. Slay appeared on The Edge With Micah Parsons to react to teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s pregame trash talk.

Parsons and Gardner-Johnson were recently involved in a social media spat over Gardner-Johnson’s overheard comments on Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints.

“I feel as if a lot of Eagles fans are very, very upset about me on the podcast with Micah Parsons,” Slay said. “To be honest, I’ve known Micah way before he became a Dallas Cowboy. We trained together when he was coming out as a young guy. We grew a great relationship. When we play the Dallas Cowboys — [away] or home — we both use each other’s tickets. His family sits by my family, my family sits by his family.

“But I do understand the conflict — the Eagles and the Cowboys. It’s real beef. I’m not like a real controversial type of person, I’m kind of cool with everybody, and I know y’all don’t like that because that’s not the Philly style, but how I was raised is I treat people how I want to be treated. I just treat people with respect.”

Slay said he talked with Gardner-Johnson about the podcast. He also recently disabled the comments on X after hearing fans question his leadership and his captain title with the Eagles.

“I am a hardworking man,” Slay said. “Between the lines, I’m trying to give you the best effort I can to win. That’s why I have a ‘C’ on my chest. I don’t lead in any type of way. Yes, I turned off my comments on Twitter. I did a lot of stuff because it’s just like hey, we are human. Y’all can get to us too.

“I have to ignore some of that stuff. But for people to say take your ‘C’ off your chest because of this. I lead in a different type of way. I’m not a big vocal guy like [Jalen] Hurts. I am the joyful side of the leadership. I’m a guy that’s gonna put smiles on your face. I bring a different type of energy that the team needs. I leave the serious stuff to Hurts.”

As the 2-2 Eagles head into the bye week, Slay leaves fans with this message.

“Philly fans, please, please. Just trust your boy, I’m here with y’all. We are one. What we can’t have is dividing.”

