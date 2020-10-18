Darius Slay, concussed in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh, is active for today’s Baltimore Ravens-Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field, the first game this season that will be held with a smattering of fans in the stands (5,500-6,000).
Safety Will Parks, a Philly native who was a heralded offseason addition, is finally making his season debut after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp. But a number of starters who are believed to be close to being healthy will miss today’s game, including wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, right tackle Lane Johnson, and cornerback Avonte Maddox. There was an ESPN report Sunday stating that Jackson, out since Week 3, expects to be ready to play Thursday at the Linc against the Giants.
Also inactive are linebacker Duke Riley (rib), safety Marcus Epps (rib) and third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who is healthy.
Defensive end Vinny Curry returns from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since the opener. Practice squad callups Jason Croom (tight end) and Elijah Riley (corner) are active. Hakeem Butler, a receiver the Eagles acquired from Carolina and are trying to turn into a tight end, is active for the first time today, as is offensive lineman Brett Toth.