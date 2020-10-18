Safety Will Parks, a Philly native who was a heralded offseason addition, is finally making his season debut after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp. But a number of starters who are believed to be close to being healthy will miss today’s game, including wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, right tackle Lane Johnson, and cornerback Avonte Maddox. There was an ESPN report Sunday stating that Jackson, out since Week 3, expects to be ready to play Thursday at the Linc against the Giants.