That sounds like a big ask, but only because of what we’ve been conditioned to accept as a baseline level of skill position talent here in Philadelphia. Take John Hightower off the field and replace him with any of a number of players whom the Eagles could have snagged with the early-round draft picks they’ve spent over the last seven years on guys like Nelson Agholor, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Marcus Smith, and Eric Rowe. What if that was JuJu Smith-Schuster running wide open deep down the right side of the field in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon? What if it was Kenny Golladay? Or D.K. Metcalf? Or A.J. Brown? Or Terry McLaurin? Or Chris Godwin? What if any of those players were the ones going up for the ball in the back of the end zone against the Steelers last week?