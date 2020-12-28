Eagles coach Doug Pederson apologized to Eagles fans Monday for the team’s 4-10-1 record heading into its season finale, a record that makes the Super Bowl LII champions the only team in the historically inept NFC East that can’t possibly win the division this weekend.
Had the Eagles not been blown out at Dallas, 37-17, Sunday, they would need only to defeat Washington to grab a playoff berth for themselves, after everything. But they were outscored 34-3 after taking a 14-3 lead into the second quarter.
Pederson blamed injuries, yet again, for the disappointing season, and said he is confident that he is the coach to lead the team in 2021.
“My confidence lies in myself,” said Pederson, who is 22-24-1 since the Super Bowl season in 2017. “I know exactly how to get things fixed. We’ve won a lot of games around here, we’ve been in the postseason, three of the five years I’ve been here, won a championship. So I’ve seen it, I’ve done it, and that’s where my confidence lies.”
Pederson also referred to the problems raised by the pandemic (which, of course, all 32 teams have faced) and yearned for a year with a normal offseason of preparation.
“It’s very disheartening” to be in this position, Pederson said. “I just sit here today and just have to apologize to the fans ... this is not what we expected. It’s not what I expected back in training camp and the early part of the season. But I know in my heart that this is a great place to play, this is a great place to coach. We do have the best fans; when we win, it’s unbelievable, and it’s exciting, and I know we can get back to that level. ... I know what that looks like, I know what it takes.”
Pederson said the Eagles have “some great young players, and they’re getting valuable experience right now playing, and it’s just unfortunate that we’re not winning these games.”
Asked why the Eagles are among the league’s most injured teams the past three years, Pederson said: “Football’s a rough sport, man.”
Pederson said he wants to continue to evaluate Jalen Hurts, so the rookie will start this week’s finale against Washington. He said there is no decision yet on whether Hurts or Carson Wentz will be the quarterback going forward.
Pederson’s answer to a question about seeking more say in personnel was hard to parse. He talked of wanting to focus on coaching, but he also said: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process, I want to be a voice that’s heard. ... I want to be part of the solution, right? I want to help evaluate and help bring guys in here that can help us win.”
That was the final question of the Monday session. Without a chance for reporters to follow up, it wasn’t clear whether Pederson feels he is in such a role already, or if he might be seeking more say.