When the Eagles report for training camp around July 28, they will have to abide by stringent pandemic protocols set forth by the NFL and the NFLPA. Pederson indicated the Eagles might somehow use Lincoln Financial Field, which has a much larger main locker room, and extra rooms for Temple and for visitors. The league wants players to dress at least six feet apart, among other requirements that are going to be tricky, especially with 90-member camp rosters.