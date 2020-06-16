“My heart sunk when I got the news about Brandon [Brooks’] injury,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday in a Zoom call with reporters.
Pederson indicated that his dismay had more to do with Brooks’ having to face a long recovery from yet another serious injury, rather than concern for the team’s offensive line, where Brooks made his third Pro Bowl last season, at right guard. Brooks spent last offseason rehabbing a torn right Achilles tendon, then tore his left Achilles while running on a practice field Monday.
Players are not allowed in NFL facilities yet unless they are recovering from injuries. Brooks underwent shoulder surgery in January, after suffering an injury in the regular-season finale at the Giants that kept him out of the playoff loss to Seattle.
“This guy has worked extremely hard to get himself back … back in playing shape to have a solid 2020 season. We feel for him, to have to go through this again, obviously, but we know he’ll push through," Pederson said. "He’s done a great job with all his rehab. … We’re very confident there.
“As far as the plan moving forward, we’re still looking at a lot of options, obviously, starting with our own roster. … We’re going to take a look at a lot of different scenarios, different possibilities. We’ve got some time before training camp to try to sort these things out.”
Brooks made an extraordinary, seven-month recovery from his first Achilles injury, starting all 16 games last season. Even if he can duplicate that effort, Brooks would miss the 2020 season — unless it is seriously delayed by COVID-19.
Later in the call, Pederson expressed solidarity with players protesting for social justice, but he declined to say if he would join in potential protests this season.
“I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something,” Pederson said. “We’re going to have these conversations [about how to address the subject] once we get into training camp.”
Pederson said first-round rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor will first learn the "Z" position, outside, behind DeSean Jackson. He called wideout Alshon Jeffery, who is rehabbing a December Lisfranc injury, “a big part of the process going forward and a great leader,” who might miss the first few weeks of the season. The team has been unable to trade Jeffery, who is 30, and it seems disinclined to release him and face a $26 million-plus dead cap figure.
When the Eagles report for training camp around July 28, they will have to abide by stringent pandemic protocols set forth by the NFL and the NFLPA. Pederson indicated the Eagles might somehow use Lincoln Financial Field, which has a much larger main locker room, and extra rooms for Temple and for visitors. The league wants players to dress at least six feet apart, among other requirements that are going to be tricky, especially with 90-member camp rosters.
This story will be updated.