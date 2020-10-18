The fact that the Eagles waited this long to put Jamon Brown into a game suggests they did not view him as a likely solution to the protection woes that have plagued him throughout the season. His performance on Sunday suggests they were probably right. The 27-year-old guard, who entered the day with 47 starts in five seasons with three different teams, allowed a quick sack on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage to set the stage for a first half in which Carson Wentz was overwhelmed by the Ravens' pass rush. Brown was single-handedly responsible for the Eagles playing from behind on each of their first two drives. After the sack on their first drive, he jumped early on the first place of their second drive for a five-yard penalty. Early in the second quarter, Calais Campbell bulldozed through Brown and Jason Kelce to sack Wentz on third down. Campbell would finish the game with three sacks.