Jalen Hurts among 6 Eagles to earn 2022 NFL All-Pro honors

The Associated Press released its NFL All-Pro teams on Friday, and as expected, the Eagles were well-represented.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce were named first-team All-Pro while quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and cornerback James Bradberry all earned second-team honors.

Kelce was named a first-team All-Pro selection for the fifth time (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), while Johnson earned the distinction for the second time in his career (2017, 2022). Both players, along with corner Darius Slay, were chosen by their peers to the inaugural NFL Players’ All-Pro team which was released earlier this week. Kelce’s brother, Travis, also was named to the first team.

The All-Pro teams are determined by a panel of 50 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the NFL. One media member gave Hurts a first-place vote while 49 gave first-place votes to Patrick Mahomes, placing the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on the first team.

A serious MVP candidate until he was injured on Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in 15 games this season. On the ground, he added another 760 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading the Eagles to a 13-1 record before suffering the shoulder injury. The 24-year-old is just the fourth Eagles quarterback to be named an All-Pro since 1960 after Norman van Brocklin (1960), Randall Cunningham (1988, 1992), and Carson Wentz (2017).

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman can feel proud of the work he did this offseason, as Brown, Reddick, and Bradberry earned All-Pro honors after being acquired before the season. Brown, who was acquired at the draft from the Tennessee Titans, finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yardage with 1,496 yards and tied for third in touchdowns with 11. Meanwhile, Reddick, who grew up in Camden, had a banner debut season after signing as a free agent with the hometown Eagles. The linebacker tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks, which trailed only Nick Bosa’s 18.5. Bradberry, who is a free agent at the end of the season, finished third in the league with 17 pass breakups.