Arrested 49ers defender Charles Omenihu will play against Eagles if he’s healthy, coach says

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said defensive end Charles Omenihu, who was arrested Monday and released on bail, will be allowed to play in Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Eagles.

“We feel very good letting the legal process take care of itself, and don’t feel we shouldn’t kick him off the team,” Shanahan told reporters Wednesday.

Omenihu, 25, was arrested after a domestic incident involving his girlfriend on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Omenihu’s home on a report of domestic violence, and a woman who identified herself as his girlfriend said she felt pain in her arm after he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” Police said the woman declined medical attention.

“The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status,” the NFL said in a statement.

Omenihu’s status for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Eagles is unclear. He was listed as day-to-day on the team’s injury report Monday after suffering an oblique strain during Sunday’s divisional-round win against the Dallas Cowboys, and was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Omenihu, a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019, was traded to the 49ers during the 2021 season. He has been a key part of the 49ers’ stout defense this season, and had two sacks and a forced fumble in San Francisco’s blowout win against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round on Jan. 14.