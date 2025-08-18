Eagles 53-man roster projection: Brett Toth misses the cut; John Metchie likely a lock

Another preseason game, another initial 53-man roster projection.

The Eagles’ 22-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday appeared to aid some bubble players in their quests to land spots. Others still have more to prove before solidifying their places. Regardless, the game was a reminder that a number of roles still aren’t settled heading into the final preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday.

With the Aug. 27 cutdown day looming, let’s attempt to project the Eagles’ initial 53 for a third time (here’s the first and the second):

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

Cut: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Saturday’s offensive struggles did not fall solely on the quarterbacks. The two different offensive line combinations failed to keep the signal-callers clean throughout the majority of the afternoon. Still, Thompson-Robinson (8-for-5 for 17 yards and an interception) didn’t do anything to assert why he deserves an initial 53-man roster spot on the Eagles or any other team, for that matter. His two ill-advised throws while he was getting hit turned into disaster plays for the Eagles, with one resulting in a pass for a loss of 14 yards and another turning into a pick-six. McCord, the sixth-rounder out of Syracuse, wasn’t much better (8-for-16 for 47 yards and a touchdown), but his performance was at least improved over his preseason opener (1-for-5 for 8 yards and an interception — a low bar to clear).

Running backs (4)

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, AJ Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Cut: Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell, Keilan Robinson

After not taking a single offensive snap in the preseason opener, VanSumeren played a whopping five on Saturday. Kevin Patullo said last week that VanSumeren didn’t take any offensive snaps in the preseason opener for two reasons: one, his recent ankle injury, and two, the Eagles want to be careful with how much of their offense they disclose in public settings. That would seem to bode well for VanSumeren’s odds at making the initial 53.

Dillon took just six snaps against the Browns. He sealed one of those aforementioned disaster plays with Thompson-Robinson at the helm when he caught a deflected pass for a loss of 14 yards instead of swatting it down for the incompletion. Dillon could be a practice squad candidate given that he is a vested veteran and he wouldn’t have to clear waivers, but he stays on the 53 for now given his largely positive body of work this summer.

Wide receivers (6)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, John Metchie

Cut: Darius Cooper, Elijah Cooks, Terrace Marshall, Ife Adeyi, Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin, Avery Williams

The Eagles acquired John Metchie, a 2022 second-rounder out of Alabama, on Sunday afternoon from the Houston Texans. Given his draft pedigree and the potential he displayed in college, he seems all but a lock to make the roster.

Where does this leave everyone else in what was already a crowded room, particularly at the bottom of the depth chart? Metchie has inside-outside versatility, which would seem to threaten someone like Ainias Smith. But someone has to return punts on this initial 53 projection, and Williams hasn’t flashed enough to warrant a spot. Smith scored his second touchdown of the preseason on Saturday and was the second punt returner up behind Williams, although he’s still very much on the bubble.

Meanwhile, it seems like Wilson has removed himself from the bubble and is inching toward “roster lock” status. He had a solid preseason opener (three receptions for 73 yards) and a decent performance in joint practices against the Browns amid an otherwise shaky showing for the offense. Wilson only took eight offensive snaps on Saturday, which tied for the third fewest on the team.

This means Cooper could be the odd man out. After his breakout preseason opener, he didn’t have a reception on Saturday, but he was seemingly a victim of the offense’s dysfunction at large. Given the sheer number of bodies in the room, it feels like another trade could be on the horizon.

Tight ends (3)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Cut: EJ Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Nick Muse

With Harrison Bryant shipped off to the Texans in the Metchie trade, the competition for TE3 starts to come into focus a bit more. Granson and Jenkins are the top two contenders for the gig. Jenkins boasts the superior physical profile at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, but the 6-3, 242-pound Granson has been the more impressive receiver throughout training camp. Jenkins is still a player worth developing on the practice squad.

Offensive linemen (10)

Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Kendall Lamm, Matt Pryor, Darian Kinnard, Myles Hinton, Drew Kendall

Cut: Brett Toth, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan, Kenyon Green, Laekin Vakalahi, Hollin Pierce

My piping-hot take for this latest initial 53 projection is that Toth, who took all of the starting left guard reps in joint practices in Dickerson’s place, doesn’t make it. This isn’t necessarily an indictment of Toth’s recent play. He was arguably one of the few offensive linemen on Saturday who didn’t look totally out of sorts, save for his high snap to Thompson-Robinson as the third-string center on a play that eventually led to the pick-six.

But Toth has been cut from the team out of training camp before. He’s a vested veteran, so he doesn’t need to clear waivers to sign to the Eagles’ practice squad. The Eagles could go that route with the 28-year-old Toth again in the interest of making room for others on the initial 53.

If Dickerson isn’t ready to play in Week 1 after undergoing meniscus surgery in his right knee, Toth could still be an option to start at left guard as a practice squad elevation. Or, the Eagles could still try out other options (Steen to left guard and Pryor to right guard, for example) as training camp continues. It’s worth noting that Toth played 100% of the offensive snaps on Saturday, which would seem unusual if the Eagles expect him to start in Week 1.

Defensive linemen (5)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Gabe Hall, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson

Cut: Byron Young, Jacob Sykes, Joe Evans, Justin Rogers

No changes to this group. Hall continues to rise in the absence of Thomas Booker, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for Jakorian Bennett. He combined with Sydney Brown on a red-zone tackle of Browns running back Ahmani Marshall for a one-yard gain.

Edge rushers (5)

Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, Patrick Johnson

Cut: Ogbo Okoronkwo, Ochaun Mathis, Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Each initial 53 projection so far has featured a different edge rusher in the No. 5 spot. This time, it’s Johnson, who has a knack for making plays in the preseason. Last week, it was a tipped pass and an interception on the same play.

This week, Johnson blew up an end-around attempt for a loss of 11 yards. Johnson could be a key special-teams contributor if the Eagles keep him around, too. He made the initial 53 out of camp last year, although he wasn’t a vested veteran at the time. He is now, so he could be a practice squad candidate, but Okoronkwo hasn’t shown enough in two preseason games to usurp Johnson’s spot this week on the initial 53.

Inside linebackers (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

Cut: Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon

PUP: Nakobe Dean

This group remains unchanged. Campbell continues to turn heads with his exhibition performances, this time notching his first preseason sack on a simulated pressure. Trotter Jr. still appears to be the most likely Week 1 starter alongside Baun with Dean out injured, but it’ll be hard to keep Campbell off the field once the Eagles determine he’s ready for more responsibility.

Cornerbacks (6)

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams

Cut: Eli Ricks, Parry Nickerson, Tariq Castro-Fields, Brandon Johnson, A.J. Woods

No changes to this group, either, but the outside cornerbacks competition doesn’t seem much closer to identifying a starter opposite Mitchell. In his preseason debut, Bennett made the most notable play among the cornerbacks, breaking up a pass to receiver Gage Larvadain on a deep crosser.

Ricks has suffered the most as a result of Bennett’s arrival. He finally got on the field on defense in the fourth quarter. Three plays into his 11-snap showing, Ricks gave up a 26-yard scramble-drill reception to Larvadain.

Safeties (4)

Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, Drew Mukuba

Cut: Lewis Cine, Andrè Sam, Maxen Hook

No changes to the personnel in this position group, but the competition for the starting safety spot alongside Blankenship could be shifting. Brown impressed in joint practices, but it was Mukuba who made a 75-yard pick-six in his preseason debut against the Browns. The rookie safety also was in the right place at the right time to recover Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s fumbled handoff in the second quarter.

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott (K), Braden Mann (P), Charley Hughlett (LS)

No lengthy explanation needed. All three players continued to fare well in Saturday’s preseason showing.