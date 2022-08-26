The Eagles released Jordan Howard, Sua Opeta, and Hassan Ridgeway before the 53-man roster deadline last year. Each player would eventually return and each would occupy reserve roles and play meaningful downs.

Andre Chachere and Jack Anderson weren’t on the Eagles just prior to the 2021 regular season. But each was acquired shortly thereafter — the former played in 16 games, while the latter was mostly inactive — and both remain a year later.

Gardner Minshew was with the Jaguars through all last summer’s preseason. But the Eagles dealt for the quarterback just ahead of cut-down day and would eventually elevate him into the backup spot after Joe Flacco was traded in October.

Those were just some of the more notable moves among the many general manager Howie Roseman implemented over a two-month span. But they’re mentioned here to emphasize that there isn’t anything final about the 53-man roster Roseman will submit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

The Eagles still have Saturday’s preseason finale at the Dolphins to evaluate players on the bubble. But their roster is deeper, and there aren’t as many spots up for grabs as there were a year ago.

» READ MORE: NFL Preseason Week 3 Preview: Dolphins vs. Eagles odds, prediction and picks

Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni will factor into their equations various salary cap and roster designation implications. They will weigh the importance of one position against another. And they will attempt to balance short-term considerations with the long-term.

Of the 27 remaining who won’t make the 53, most will end up on the 16-player practice squad. As for those who aren’t back initially, their NFL dreams are likely far from over, as the above examples demonstrated.

But for practical purposes, here is one beat reporter’s final roster projection:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett

Cut: Carson Strong

Practice squad: None

Before arriving in Philly, Sirianni was mostly with teams that kept only two quarterbacks. But that may only be anecdotal evidence since he was often with the always-healthy Philip Rivers. Roseman’s Eagles typically keep three, and since he ultimately has final say, it’s likely he keeps Sinnett. The 25-year old hasn’t exactly lit it up in camp or the preseason, but he has offered enough to be viewed as a developmental prospect. Quarterbacks are commodities and Sinnett could be plucked off the practice squad.

Strong hasn’t gotten many opportunities, but for ample reason.

Running backs (3): Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

Cut: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks

Practice squad: Huntley

The Eagles may be downplaying Sanders’ current hamstring injury, but he missed nine games the two previous seasons. Last year’s early setback prompted Howard’s return. Gainwell is a year older, but can he be relied upon if needed over a sustainable period? Scott has carried the load before, but Roseman could be in the market for a complementary power back.

Wide receivers (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

Cut: Deon Cain, Britain Covey, John Hightower, Devon Allen

Injured reserve: Greg Ward

Practice squad: Cain, Covey, Allen

Brown and Smith give the Eagles their best 1-2 duo at least since the DeSean Jackson-Jeremy Maclin days. Watkins and Pascal offer a nice speed-size blend in the slot. Reagor looks only marginally better, but he slides in ahead of Cain because of the first-round investment. Covey’s best shot was as a returner, but he hasn’t stood out enough. The undrafted rookie — or Devon Allen, for that matter — could benefit from time on the taxi squad, though.

» READ MORE: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith puts on a show — and backs up trash talk — during joint practices with the Browns

Tight ends (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Physically unable to perform list: Tyree Jackson

Cut: Noah Togiai, Richard Rodgers, Jaeden Graham (injured reserve)

Practice squad: Togiai

Most teams don’t have the luxury of two starting-caliber tight ends. Goedert should suffice, although the Eagles were one of the most productive offenses in “12″ personnel last year. Stoll will handle a lot of the blocking dirty work in two-tight end sets. Calcaterra missed most of camp, but he flashed enough, and the coaches love his upside.

Togiai could hold a spot until Jackson is healthy, but the former quarterback didn’t show enough last season to be guaranteed anything.

Offensive linemen (10): Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Cam Jurgens, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Jack Anderson

Physically unable to perform list: Brett Toth

Cut: Kayode Awosika, Le’Raven Clark, Josh Sills, Cameron Tom

Practice squad: Awosika, Clark, Sills

With arguably the deepest bench in the NFL, the Eagles can afford to go 10 deep on the O-line if they want. It may be mandatory if Kelce isn’t back by Week 1. They may not need to rush him with how Jurgens has looked. Otherwise, the Eagles may have to wait a year to see returns from their second-round pick.

Dillard could likely be had for the right price. He can’t swing to both tackle spots, but Roseman understands the value of protecting Hurts’ blind side. Driscoll has been shaky at right tackle, but he’s still better than Awosika and more versatile. Jurgens and Opeta would seem to make Anderson expendable, but in terms of positional value, he offers more than a sixth receiver.

» READ MORE: Andre Dillard may be traded — Jalen Reagor, too — but the Eagles’ former first rounders know how far they’ve come

Defensive tackles (5): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

Cut: Marvin Wilson, Kobe Smith, Renell Wren, Noah Elliss (Non-football injured reserve)

Practice squad: Wilson

The first four are slam dunks, and while Tuipulotu entered camp with questions, he’s now considered a layup to make the team. He can back up Davis at the nose, but his versatility is what ultimately what should give him the edge over Wilson.

Wilson might have squeezed on a year ago, but defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has more fitting pieces for his scheme up front. If he is to stick it will likely be at the expense of a linebacker.

» READ MORE: Eagles are excited about Marlon Tuipulotu’s progress after the defensive tackle improved this offseason

Defensive ends/outside linebackers (7): Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

Cut: Matt Leo

Practice squad: None

Reddick provides a significant upgrade at strong-side linebacker, but he got paid the big bucks for his edge rushing. Sweat, Graham, Barnett, and Reddick will form the basic rotation on pass rush downs. Jackson is still learning, but there has been a second-year step forward.

The Eagles could take their pick of either Johnson if they only felt the need for one backup to Reddick. Patrick Johnson is more of an outside linebacker, while Kyron Johnson is more of a defensive end, though, and the feeling here is that they’ll talk themselves into keeping both third-day draft picks.

» READ MORE: NFL odds, predictions: Two Week 1 bets we’re making today

Inside linebackers (5): T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

Cut: JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

Practice squad: Stevens.

If there’s a player who once appeared to be a shoo-in and may have played his way off the roster, it’s Taylor. It’s not like he built enough credit in his first two injury-marred seasons. He should understand the basics of the position by his third season. But he has unteachable speed and was lucky enough to be drafted in the third round.

The Eagles also aren’t exactly deep at off-ball linebacker, although they could find a replacement off the waiver wire.

» READ MORE: What we learned from Eagles-Browns: Davion Taylor and defense struggle; Deon Cain makes his roster case; Josh Jobe may be a lock

Cornerbacks (5): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe

Cut: Josiah Scott, Kary Vincent, Mac McCain, Tay Gowan, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell

Practice squad: Scott, Vincent, McCain

Late-summer injuries to Jobe and Scott could complicate matters. Jobe, an undrafted rookie, has looked the best of the outside cornerbacks vying for a last spot. Scott would be a surprise cut. The slot cornerback has added safety to his resume, but with Chachere recently swinging to slot, one could cancel out the other.

Chachere is also banged up, but he’s a four-core special teamer, which could give him the nod over Scott.

Safeties (4): Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere

Cut: Reed Blankenship, Jaquiski Tartt

Practice squad: Blankenship

Safety is probably the Eagles’ thinnest position. But if you’re going to go cheap in one area, it’s as good a choice as any, especially factoring in Gannon’s deep zones. Those clamoring for Roseman to make a play for the Bengals’ Jessie Bates — or some other starting-caliber safety — are likely to be disappointed.

Epps and Harris will be the main duo on the back end. Wallace probably didn’t have much to worry about, considering his fourth-round draft stock, but he finished the summer strong and is the top third safety candidate. Tartt, despite his experience, hasn’t moved up the depth chart.

Blankenship has probably been the undrafted rookie who’s impressed the most. The Eagles also guaranteed a fair amount of his salary. But the numbers in this scenario aren’t in his favor.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Cut: None

Practice squad: None

Siposs still looks shaky, but the Eagles decided against camp competition for the punter. He may be on a short leash.

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s final preseason game against the Miami and recap the joint practice leading into the game. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday