On the night of April 28, moments after he heard about his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles, star wide receiver A.J. Brown hit the football field and went through what he described as one of the “most intense workouts of his life.”

“I thought, ‘If they’re going to trade me, it’s going to be one of the biggest mistakes they’re ever going to make,’ ” Brown recalled.

Nearly eight months later, Brown is preparing to face his former team for the first time since the trade, with the Eagles (10-1) scheduled to host the Titans (7-4) on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown acknowledged he’s experienced a rush of emotions over the past year, but he’ll attempt to rid himself of those feelings on game day.

“It’s another game on the schedule,” Brown said. “Of course it’s against the Titans, it means a lot. But I’ve got to be a professional about it. My job is to be consistent as possible, that’s my focus.

“Of course I’ve come to peace about it. I’m with the Eagles, we’re 10-1, we’re doing a really good job here. Of course, early on, I had mixed emotions — but I changed my family’s life forever. That was the goal. I’m thankful for Tennessee, but I’m here in Philly now. ... I’m pretty sure there’s some [Titans fans] that still love me, and I’m pretty sure there’s some people that hate my guts.”

“I feel like regardless of how the trade went down, me personally, I feel like I’ve won. I changed my family’s life forever. That’s the goal.”

After the Eagles surrendered first- and third-round draft picks in order to acquire Brown, the 25-year-old signed a four-year extension worth up to $100 million. Team captain and right tackle Lane Johnson labeled Brown’s deal as a “franchise-altering” type move, and it’s been money well spent for the Eagles.

Over his first 11 games, Brown has proved to be a dynamic playmaker. He’s compiled 53 receptions for a team-high 831 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown is on pace to become the team’s first wideout to record 1,000 receiving yards since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. His ability to make contested catches across the intermediate parts of the field and pick up yards in bunches after the reception has contributed to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ growth with Hurts emerging as an MVP candidate.

“It’s been cool to be able to experience all these things with him, and be front and center for his journey,” Hurts said of Brown. “He’s doing great things. He’s done a lot of great things this year. I’m happy for the things he’s doing, and I know he wants more. I see that competitiveness in him, personally. I see the things that he desires to do. I’m always rooting him on and pushing him.”

While Brown has taken off as the top target within coach Nick Sirianni’s offense, he’s also experienced his share of rough patches. Brown has fumbled in consecutive games, and he recently dealt with a tweaked ankle and a stomach virus. He vows to learn from his mistakes; Brown was seen during practice this week participating in extra ball-security drills.

Said Titans coach Mike Vrabel: “I want nothing for the best for A.J. — other than Sunday, when we play him. He has to know that. I hope that he has the same feeling for me. You put a lot of time in with these guys, personal time, professional time. You get to know their families. You want the best for them, except for when you’re competing against them.”

Brown’s presence has helped transform the Eagles’ offense in a multitude of ways. With second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith starting on the opposite side of Brown, opposing defenses are frequently challenged on the outside. Defensive coordinators must decide whether to allocate more resources in an effort to bottle up the Eagles’ passing game. When defenses decide to double-team either Brown or Smith, Hurts has made them pay, both with his legs and arm.

“I’ve still got work to do,” Brown said. “I think when you go through things in this league, you learn that it’s a business. Early on, I wanted to try to finish my career with the Titans. But I’ve learned it’s a business. You’ve got to do what’s best for you, they’ve got to do what’s best for them. You grow up, that’s what I’ve learned the most.”