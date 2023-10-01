Jalen Hurts comes alive, finds Eagles playmakers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, D’Andre Swift in OT

Jalen Hurts on Sunday logged just the fifth game-winning drive of his short career. He did it in overtime, though, but for a last-second touchdown by the Commanders, he appeared to have done it in regulation.

As you might expect from one of the NFL’s brightest stars, the moment was brilliant.

Hurts gave the Eagles a late lead when he dropped a 28-yard dime into A.J. Brown’s bucket with 1 minute, 43 seconds to play in regulation. That broke a tie with the Commanders and, after an overtime field goal, it helped preserve the Eagles’ unbeaten record four games into a season in which they’re favored to return to the Super Bowl.

» READ MORE: Eagles grades: Jalen Hurts comes through with his best game in the overtime victory

Advertisement

The Eagles won, 34-31.

Their 3-0 record entering Sunday fooled no one. They’d beaten three duds, and Hurts hadn’t been anything close to the quarterback that finished as runner-up in MVP voting last season, and the runner-up in Super Bowl LVII.

He’d looked slow. He’d looked indecisive. He looked ... average.

Against an astonishingly stout Commanders club, he looked like none of those things Sunday. He looked like a top-five QB. Like a $255 million franchise QB.

Like a playmaker. Plays, made.

Hurts finished 25-for-37 with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 319 passing yards gave him his first 300-yard game of the season. The performance should lessen the doubts of whether his breakout 2022 campaign was a mirage.

What did Brown see from Hurts on Sunday? “Fire,” the wide receiver said. “He kind of woke up a little bit. That gave everyone a little oomph. That fire showed up today.”

Hurts wasn’t perfect — he missed a few targets, misdiagnosed a few pressures, and wasn’t particularly frisky — but perfect is never necessary of any quarterback. His first job is to secure the ball; done. His second job is to give his playmakers chances to make the plays they can make; done, and done, and done.

He lofted a bomb to DeVonta Smith, and Smith came down with a 37-yard, double-teamed prayer with 44 seconds to play in the first half that led to a field goal that cut the lead to 17-10.

Playmaker. Play, made.

In the third, Hurts pumped to Dallas Goedert in the flat, reset, and floated a butterfly that traveled 36 yards in that air to Brown. Brown had outrun Emmanuel Forbes, Jr., he immediately eluded Darrick Forrest, followed Smith’s block on Benjamin St-Juste, then cut back to set up Olamide Zaccheus’ block of Forbes, both of whom had streaked down the field to better witness Brown’s greatness.

Playmaker. Play, made.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts cuts against the grain of the way we think about the modern pro quarterback

From near midfield, late in the third, Hurts fired to Goedert over the middle. Kamren Curl first illegally contacted Goedert, for which he was penalized, then got a hand on the pass. No worries. Goedert caught it anyway. Playmaker. Play, made.

Again from midfield, midway through overtime, on 2nd-and-11, Hurts found running back D’Andre Swift in the flat. Swift made two moves, ran through a tackle, and barely gained enough yardage for a first down.

Playmaker. Play, made.

That play helped set up Jake Elliott’s game-winning, 54-yard field goal.

There was some classic Jalen, too.

With the score tied late, Commanders left defensive end James Smith-Williams charged into the backfield, unblocked by Swift. Hurts sensed danger, stepped up and to his left, and all Smith-Williams got was a handful of towel. Hurts was off for a 24-yard scamper, by far the longest of his season.

Maybe that will awaken the Hurts who averaged 772 rushing yards in his first two seasons as a starter.