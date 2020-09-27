Wentz and Pederson are not blameless, of course. The quarterback is struggling. The coach can’t figure out how to get him right. But that sort of thing happens from time to time. Going all the way back to Randall Cunningham, this town has existed in some weird alternate reality where there are only two types of quarterbacks: There are guys who are The Guy, and everybody else. The Guy is someone who can win a Super Bowl with a Pac-12 defense and three one-armed receivers. There are the Peyton Mannings and Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilsons of the world, and there are the Jake Lockers and Christian Ponders and JaMarcus Russells. At one point, it was fair to wonder whether Wentz was on the verge of reaching that first category. But while he has failed to live up to the promise of his 2017 campaign, the last two-plus seasons have shown that he is a perfectly viable first-division starter. Three uneven games do not trump a sample that is 10 times as large. There were plenty of moments on Sunday where we saw a very good quarterback reemerge. If Jalen Hurts is Russell Wilson or Lamar Jackson, then, sure, let’s move on. But -- again with the probability -- history says he’s much more likely to be DeShone Kizer or Paxton Lynch.