The Bills converted three third downs of 13 yards or more against the Eagles, all of which kept scoring drives alive. But overall, the Eagles defended the pass much better than they did the previous two weeks. They sacked Josh Allen four times and held him to 5.0 yards per attempt. Late in the third quarter, with the Bills driving and the Eagles clinging to an 11-point lead, Brandon Graham sacked Allen on a third-and-eight, and cornerback Ronald Darby, playing for the first time since Week 3, followed with a nice breakup of a fourth-down pass for wide receiver John Brown.