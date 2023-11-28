Eagles stats: Another epic comeback led by Jalen Hurts, Jordan Davis hits 16.96 mph in pursuit

The Eagles (10-1) became the first team in the league to reach double-digit victories with their 37-34 victory over the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Sunday. Here are four numbers from their latest win that help tell the story.

5

The Eagles’ epic rally marked their NFL-high fifth comeback win after trailing at halftime this season. The Eagles have now won four straight games in come-from-behind fashion.

It took a combined valiant effort. Throughout the first half, the offensive play-calling was questionable at best. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed just four passes for 33 yards, and the Eagles entered the break trailing by 10. However, Hurts finished with five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), and he effectively put his mark on the evening with his walk-off, 12-yard rushing touchdown on a well-designed, well-executed quarterback draw.

According to Elias Sports, Hurts is the second NFL quarterback since 1950 to start 10-1 or better through 11 games in consecutive seasons, joining Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2005-2006). Hurts also has won 14 straight games against teams with winning records, the longest such streak in NFL history.

“We just continue to find ways to win,” Hurts said. “We play together and we have shown our resiliency day in and day out. Game in and game out we have been challenged in a number of different ways. We always find a way, and that’s something that you can’t really take for granted. It’s hard to quantify. Obviously, I have had a ton to clean up, and I have not executed to the level of my standard.

“As a team, enough is never enough. So, you just want to continue to strive for more and play to that standard. But in those moments, you just truly never want to get too high or get too low. We found a way in the end and made it happen.”

16.96

Second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis reached a top speed of 16.96 mph during overtime, when he chased Josh Allen out of bounds, according to Next Gen Stats. For reference, Allen’s top speed was 18.27 mph. That Davis was able to limit Allen for a minimal gain, after the Bills quarterback had run all over the Eagles, speaks volumes.

Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds, logged a career-high 62 defensive snaps, which easily topped his previous career high of 44. Since the Eagles traded up to select him with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 draft, Davis has diligently worked at improving his body, agility, and overall conditioning.

“Our big focus was maximizing his potential so he could be an every-down guy,” said Jeremiah Alphabet, Davis’ personal trainer. “Conditioning was every week for him, so we made sure he would come into camp in shape, ready to go with a great weight. Not too heavy, because we still want him to be able to move like he was at Georgia — or even better. And I feel like now, it’s showing, all his improvements.”

53.8

Kicker Jake Elliott deservedly received a majority of the shine after he knocked in a 59-yard field goal to tie the game and force overtime. But punter Braden Mann also had a quality outing. While battling sloppy, wet conditions, Mann punted five times for 269 yards, for an average of 53.8 yards, along with zero touchbacks.

These are refreshing numbers for Mann, who has now played in nine games with the Eagles after he was signed near the end of September. His predecessor, Arryn Siposs, concluded his turbulent Eagles tenure with an average of just 44.6 yards, nearly 10 yards short of Mann’s impressive average Sunday. Before the team moved on from Siposs, he averaged a career-low 43.4 yards over the first three games. Mann has averaged 49.1 yards.

5

Reigning All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry recorded a career-high five passes defensed against the Bills. His previous career high was four, which he accomplished in four different games. Bradberry, who signed a three-year contract worth $38 million in free agency, has been caught in some lapses in his second year with the Eagles, but he came through with his best outing of the season as he picked off Allen in the fourth quarter. Three plays later, the Eagles scored on Hurts’ 29-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

Bradberry was caught flat-footed near the end of regulation, when Bills receiver Gabe Davis beat him off the line of scrimmage and he hauled in a short touchdown pass from Allen. Bradberry acknowledged after the game that in those instances, he needs to be more physical as the ball is snapped, in this instance to have slowed Davis’ momentum. Not long after, Elliott drilled his 59-yarder with 20 seconds left to force overtime.

Since 2018, Bradberry leads all NFL defensive backs with 90 passes defensed.

“As a defense, we knew we just had to keep the game close,” Bradberry said. “We knew the offense would pick it up at the end of the game. … I think it’s hard to explain. There was a lot of adversity throughout that game, and we’ve had a lot of adversity throughout the year. But it just adds confidence to our overall team. If we get into a drought, we know we’re going to get up out of there.”