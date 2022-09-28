There has always been something missing from the Eagles’ all-black uniforms. Ever since the Birds first added black pants in 2014 to complement their black jersey they unveiled over a decade earlier, something has been off.

What exactly? Well, it’s actually pretty simple: They’re not all black. But that won’t be the case for much longer.

» READ MORE: Create your own Eagles uniform with our interactive designer

Entirely due to an NFL rule that has since been changed, teams were only permitted one base color for their helmets, which for the Eagles was midnight green. Now, the updated rule allows teams to utilize two helmet colors, which will pave the way for the Eagles to bring back kelly green as an alternate uniform in 2023. But because the material won’t be ready in time for this season, that has to wait another year.

In the meantime, the Eagles will finally go all black as they previously unveiled a new black helmet to pair with their black alternate jerseys and pants.

Now we also know when the Eagles plan to debut them — and how many times total they’ll wear them. Unfortunately for Philly fans, they’re going to have to wait a bit.

» READ MORE: Are the Eagles picking the right kelly green throwbacks? They have options

On Tuesday night, the NFL announced the dates for when several teams across the league are going to wear their new helmets. And it looks like the Cardinals will debut their new black helmets against the Eagles a few weeks before the Birds debut their own version.

That first game is the team’s Week 12 home matchup against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles will bring them out again — this time on the road, a rare occurrence for the black uniforms — when they visit the Cowboys on Christmas Eve in Week 16. And finally, the Birds will wrap up their regular season slate at home against the Giants in their all-black attire.

If the Eagles keep winning, those last two games could serve as funerals for their division foes’ playoff hopes. At least the Eagles will be dressed for the occasion.