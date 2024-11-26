Eagles sign veteran defensive ends Charles Harris and K.J. Henry; place Brandon Graham on IR

The Eagles placed Brandon Graham on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after he sustained a season-ending triceps injury against the Los Angeles Rams.

In turn, general manager Howie Roseman made moves Tuesday to address the dwindling edge-rusher corps, seeing as Bryce Huff (wrist) also went on IR last week. The Eagles claimed defensive end Charles Harris off waivers from the Carolina Panthers and signed defensive end K.J. Henry to the practice squad.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni says Brandon Graham’s impact doesn’t end with his injury: ‘He’s going to be still leading’

Harris, 29, is an eight-year veteran who started his career with the Miami Dolphins. Miami selected him at No. 22 overall in 2017 out of Missouri., eight picks after the Eagles selected defensive end Derek Barnett at No. 14. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher signed with the Panthers one week into the season this year, appearing in nine games (six starts) and recording three sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 21 tackles (four for a loss). The Panthers had released Harris to make room for former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans, another waiver claim.

Harris had his best season in 2021 with the Detroit Lions. That year, he played all 17 games (14 starts) and finished with 7 1/2 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 65 tackles (10 for a loss), and two forced fumbles. He also spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Henry, 25, is now on his third team of the 2024 season, having spent parts of it with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Eagles. The 6-4, 255-pound defensive end started the year with the Washington Commanders, the team that drafted him in the fifth round in 2023 out of Clemson, but he was released at the end of training camp.

The Eagles also released defensive tackle Siaki Ika and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from the practice squad.