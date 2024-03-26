Eagles’ season opener in Brazil will stream on Peacock. Will they face the Browns or Packers?

The Eagles’ season opener in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6, will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service.

Fortunately, Birds fans in Philadelphia will be able to watch the game locally on NBC10.

It remains unclear which team the Eagles will be playing, but Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy told reporters Tuesday it’s between the Packers and Cleveland Browns.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the Eagles’ opponent will be announced in the next week.

“We stepped up and thought, let’s do it in South America and Brazil, a really dynamic country,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “We are big supporters of trying to make the NFL a more popular game around the world.”

The NFL also hasn’t announced what time the game in São Paulo will be played. An NFL source told The Inquirer last month the likely kickoff time would be between 7 and 8 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Peacock streamed two exclusive NFL games last season, including the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs AFC wild-card game in January. This season, Amazon will exclusively stream a wild-card game on Prime Video.

“As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time,” Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, said in a statement. “The viewership success of both Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and the historic wild-card game on Peacock last season are strong indicators our streaming distribution is resonating with our fans.”