Peters wasn’t the best he’s ever been in 2019, but he was a bargain, and he’d be a bargain again. If the Eagles want to reach the playoffs, if they want to win their division, if they want to contend for a Super Bowl, Jason Peters is their best option at left tackle. That’s why coach Doug Pederson last month said he wanted Peters back. Pederson knows that another disappointing season likely will end his run as head coach, and he doesn’t want to bet on a kid to keep his quarterback healthy.