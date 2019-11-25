He’s willing to risk humiliation, not to mention injury, if that’s what needs to be done to keep the faintest of hopes alive for an Eagles team on life support. Right tackle Lane Johnson missed Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Seahawks with a concussion. He might miss next week’s trip to Miami. The Eagles have scored nine points in the six quarters since Johnson left their game against the Patriots. The right side of the offense has been abysmal. Peters is willing to be the savior.